Parkview Field opens gates to public for daily hours, splash pads turned on for kids

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time since March 2020, Parkview Field will be opening its gates to the public on a daily basis.

Parkview Field announced that as of Tuesday, the home of the Fort Wayne TinCaps is back to welcoming walkers, runners and more.

Parkview Field Hours Open to the Public :

Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Note: Gates close three hours before TinCaps games. Click here for the team’s schedule. The ballpark will have limited hours open on Saturdays when the team is at home.

Parkview Field said its re-opening during businesses hours coincides with the ballpark’s capacity increasing for TinCaps games and hosting more special events.

“Just like Opening Day for the TinCaps was a big deal for us, this is, too,” said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. “One of the things we’d missed most during the pandemic was seeing activity at the ballpark on a daily basis. Over the years we know many people have utilized Parkview Field as a public park—some even transforming their lives utilizing the facility for physical fitness. This is just another sign, along with more fans at TinCaps games and more special events being hosted, that we’re returning to normalcy.”

The City of Fort Wayne’s Robert E. Meyers Park splash pads located in Parkview Field’s outfield concourse have also been turned on for kids to play in. In addition, the administrative office and The Orchard Team Store have returned to regular hours.

With versatile indoor and outdoor spaces, Parkview Field said it will once again host special events at full capacity, such as weddings, receptions, fundraiser dinners, charity walks and more. For more information on hosting a special event at the ballpark, visit ParkviewField.com.

Meanwhile, the TinCaps recently laid out plans for increasing Parkview Field’s capacity for games. Beginning Tuesday, Parkview Field said the ballpark’s capacity has grown to approximately 40% or about 4,000 fans. Later this month, capacity will rise to at least 60%. Click here for more details.

For more information on Parkview Field, click here.