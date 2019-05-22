Parkview Field looks to defend title as Best Low-A Ballpark

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The Fort Wayne TinCaps are trying to get Parkview Field to be named the best Low-A Ball Park for the third time in four years.

The field is competing with other minor league teams across the country as part of the Ballpark Digest's Best of the Ballparks 2019 Low-A Competition.

The top 12 seeds in the first round made it through to the second round, with no major upsets recorded. Since the voting began in 2015, three different Low-A ballparks have snared the Best of the Ballparks honors, and they’re all from the Midwest League: Modern Woodmen Park (2015), Parkview Field (2016 and 2018) and Four Winds Field (2017).

Fans are allowed to vote multiple times, but can only vote once per day. The competition runs through June 9.