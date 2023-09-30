FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Parkview Field will undergo renovations as new requirements from Major League Baseball after concerns of safety.

Parkview Field will undergo the process of flattening the field and replacing the sod as a part of the Minor League Professional Development League.

For the Tincaps field grass is coming all the way from Coloma, Wisconsin, where it has been grown specifically for installation at Parkview field. The grass variant, 365 ss bluegrass, can be grown on sand and has been specifically monitored with the hopes that it should be ready to install soon.

The project is set to cost a little over $1 million, for leveling and new grass installation, but should help with the safety of the players and maintain the condition of the field.