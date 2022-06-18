FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parents, grab your little ones and head out to Parkview Field on Saturday for a free educational experience.

‘Explorer Day’ educates kids with hands-on practice for skills in reading, math, social studies and more. There are about 25 vendors set up on the field with activities, games and performances to engage kids and learn in a fun way.

The event fills the gap in the summer when kids aren’t learning in school, said Jodi Hamilton, the education outreach manager with PBS Fort Wayne.

‘Explorer Day’ is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Parkview Field, with no cost for families to enjoy.