FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parkview Field got funding approved on Monday in a 5-0 vote by the Redevelopment Commission.

In February Major League Baseball (MLB) shook up an aged system that governed America’s Pastime at the minor league level.

They created the Pro Development League (PDL) and invited all 120 minor league teams to join. The PDL is still undergoing league realignment, but the MLB’s goal is to provide both facilities and communities that are essential to the development of the next generation of big league stars.

Ballpark Capital Review Fund Review from the Redevelopment Commission

This will mean a number of likely changes to all minor league teams, including Fort Wayne’s beloved TinCaps.

Today the redevelopment commission started to fund the first of these changes by allocating funds for changes required to all stadiums by the MLB. A female locker room, Ballpark Wi-Fi infrastructure replacements, and an expansion of the home team’s weight room.

Along with a voluntary replacement of the parks aging HV/AC controller the total cost is $304,000.

The redevelopment commission elected to pull the money from the Ballpark Capital fund despite some concern about leaving the fund with only $106,753 until it can be replenished next.

The changes will happen before the new year as soon as the current season ends.