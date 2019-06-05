Parkview Field again vying for 'best ballpark' honor
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Parkview Field is hoping to retain its title as "Best of the Ballparks."
The home of the Fort Wayne TinCaps is in the final round of Ballpark Digest's 2019 Low-A "Best of the Ballparks" competition. It is facing SRP Park, home of the Augusta (South Carolina) GreenJackets of the South Atlantic League.
Parkview Field has won the competition 2 of the last 3 years, including last year.
Fans will decide whether the downtown ballpark can reign supreme again. CLICK HERE to cast your vote.