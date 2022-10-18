FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parkview Health is expanding initiatives in the digital medium with healthcare options geared toward patients at risk of harm or serious illness, the provider announced Tuesday in a release.

A new Virtual Care department has been designed to provide 24/7 access to clinical support throughout every Parkview hospital. The department is made up of experienced nurses and virtual care technicians, the release said, who serve to monitor patients and play a key role in their safety, healing and recovery.

The nurses working digitally are critical care nurses who review patient data to detect early signs of sepsis development, Parkview said in the release. The virtual nurses can then notify bedside nurses and providers to initiate sepsis intervention care, preventing serious illness or death.

In the future, the provider said they plan to assess more ways virtual nurses can be increasingly involved in bedside care, including interacting with patients through the TV in their room, providing education and coordinating faster discharges, the release explained.

Virtual care technicians, on the other hand, are caregivers specially trained to use continuous video monitoring, also known as “virtual sitting”, for patients at risk of falling and other harm. The virtual technicians can intervene quickly using the system’s microphones, and notify staff about concerns or emergency situations.

Parkview noted that the virtual sitting service is only initiated by a nursing order, and no audio or video is recorded, due to patients’ rights to privacy and confidentiality.

“The Virtual Care department serves as yet another example of how Parkview is committed to enhancing the patient experience and care environments, while controlling the costs associated with care,” said Michelle Charles, Parkview’s chief nursing informatics officer. “The addition of virtual nurses and virtual care technicians allows our bedside staff to focus more exclusively on each patient’s needs. This team will maximize our resources and effectively monitor multiple inpatients to address their needs more quickly.”

The Digital Care Center is home to Parkview’s new Virtual Care department as well as the Virtual Health department, which covers MyChart and Parkview OnDemand, virtual assets that have been attached to the care center since 2020.

The brick-and-mortar Digital Care Center can be found inside Parkview’s Business and Technology Center.