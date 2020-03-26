Parkview creates ‘respiratory clinics’ for patients with coronavirus symptoms

The following is a release from Parkview Health:

For the safety of patients and caregivers, Parkview Physicians Group (PPG) has created designated “respiratory clinics,” focused on treating patients with signs and symptoms of novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

The main symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough or difficulty breathing. Patients with these symptoms are encouraged to call 1-877-PPG-TODAY (1-877-774-8632) for a free screening and to be directed to appropriate care.

Separate clinic locations or entrances have been designated to care for patients with non-respiratory health issues who still need to see a provider. To ensure every patient is routed to the proper care location and to limit the risk of exposure, all patients are asked to call 1-877-PPG-TODAY (1-877-774-8632) prior to traveling to any PPG clinic.

Patients will be triaged to appropriate care, including virtual health options whenever possible. If a triage nurse determines a patient must be seen in person, the patient will receive clinic location information and instructions over the phone. Walk-ins cannot be accepted.

“Parkview is committed to the health and safety of our patients, co-workers and community,” said Joshua Kline, MD, chief medical officer, Parkview Physicians Group. “By designating certain facilities, or areas of a facility, for those with respiratory symptoms that could be related to COVID-19, we’re able to better protect everyone who comes into our clinics. It also allows us to continue supporting patients with health issues unrelated to the pandemic and provide excellent care for everyone we serve.”

To protect patients and staff, everyone entering a PPG clinic will go through a safety check-in upon arrival to be screened for symptoms. PPG has also implemented a no-visitor policy. Exemptions will be granted for:

Minor patients: Limited to one parent or guardian

Patients who need special assistance: Limited to one adult caregiver

Visitors with potential COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed to accompany patients. Additional visitors are not permitted in the lobby areas and will be asked to wait outside the facility or in their vehicle.

Whenever possible, virtual health visits are encouraged for patients with non-emergent health issues. Parkview has expanded the offerings available through its virtual health platforms, Parkview MyChart and Parkview OnDemand. Some patients may even be able to schedule a video visit with their provider. Visit www.parkview.com/carefromhome for more information.

Due to the operational changes, some PPG clinic locations have been temporarily closed. Call 1-877-PPG-TODAY (1-877-774-8632) for more information.