FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Parkview has opened a clinic at Electric Works intended to improve access to medical care for people living in the area just south of downtown.

The location includes a PPG – Family Medicine office and a Parkview Walk-In Clinic, as well as onsite lab and pharmacy services. After a soft opening in December, the clinic is now fully operational, with all providers accepting new patients.

The PPG – Family Medicine team at this clinic will offer what’s known as enhanced primary care, which is a patient-centered model focused on preventative services and chronic disease management. It also integrates mental health as part of a patient’s comprehensive care plan.

The enhanced primary care team will include the patient’s primary care provider, a care navigator, a pharmacist, and behavioral health specialist, as needed. Lab and pharmacy services are onsite so patients can access their multidisciplinary care team in one convenient location.

“Electric Works is an innovative project, and this clinic is taking an innovative approach to care,” said Joshua Kline, MD, chief medical officer, Parkview Physicians Group. “With integrated care coordination and access to essential services, we believe the enhanced primary care model will create improved health outcomes alongside an enriched patient experience.”

The PPG Electric Works clinic will have four providers on staff. Jaspreet Jawanda, MD, and Delaney Kaiser, NP, will primarily care for family medicine patients. Adaku Nnodi, MD, and Paul Hayes, PA, see both family medicine and walk-in clinic patients at this location.