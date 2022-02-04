Parkview buys land off I-69 for new healthcare facility in Auburn

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — Parkview DeKalb Hospital has bought land off Interstate 69 in Auburn to build “a new healthcare facility.”

The hospital said Friday it has purchased 76.8 acres at the northwest corner of Interstate 69 and State Road 8.

(Google Maps)

Parkview said in a news release that it was “initiating a collaborative study” to learn what the area’s “future healthcare needs” are. That information will determine the type of facility it will build and the services that will be offered, Parkview said.

“We are excited to explore new and better ways to deliver care in DeKalb County,” said Tasha Eicher, president, Parkview DeKalb Hospital. “Parkview looks forward to collaborating with city and county leaders as our plans take shape. We are proud to be a part of the area’s continued growth and development, and we look forward to the opportunities this land will create for the well-being of our community.”

In addition to building a new healthcare facility, Parkview said it was considering “other multi-use developments” for the property.

It was nearly three years ago when Parkview and then-DeKalb Health announced a strategic partnership. In October 2019 then, DeKalb Health officially joined Parkview Health and was renamed Parkview DeKalb Hospital.

The hospital, located 2 1/2 miles east of the new land, first opened in 1964 as DeKalb Memorial Hospital.