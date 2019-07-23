Parkview briefly loses power; 1,300 other customers still dark

Parkview Regional Medical Center is shown Tuesday, July 23, 2019, after a brief power outage.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A power outage on Fort Wayne’s north side cut power to Parkview Regional Medical Center and 1,300 other customers in the area Tuesday morning.

The outage happened around 9:25 a.m., when Indiana Michigan Power said a substation equipment issue occurred.

The hospital was switched to a back-up feed that restored power.

Crews were on site testing equipment to determine the exact cause and repairs needed to restore power to the rest of the area. An outage map shows an estimated restoration by 2 p.m.