Parkview Behavioral Health Walk-in Clinic announces new hours

Effective Friday, Sept. 4, the Parkview Behavioral Health Walk-in Clinic on the Park Center, Lake Avenue location, will begin providing services from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed on holidays and weekends. An analysis of the behavioral health clinic’s peak hours of use prompts the change in hours.



Individuals will continue to receive the following supportive care and treatment from the same providers at the Walk-in Clinic:



• Access to a multi-disciplinary mental healthcare team in an outpatient setting for urgent needs



• A care team comprised of psychiatric nurse practitioners, counselors and recovery specialists • Assessment and consultation



• Medication, if needed



• Assistance with bridging community partnerships and services



For urgent behavioral health needs, please refer individuals to one of two access points for mental health and substance use disorder services:



• Parkview Behavioral Health HelpLine for free phone screening, anytime 24 hours a day 260- 373-7500 or 800-284-8439



• Walk-in Clinic, located at 2710 Lake Avenue in Fort Wayne, Ind., assists individuals of all ages with urgent behavioral healthcare needs, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday



For more information on the Parkview Behavioral Health Institute network of services, visit www.parkview.com/behavioralhealth.