Parkview begins work on new Kosciusko County hospital

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — Parkview Health has begun construction on a new addition to Parkview Warsaw that will eventually become Parkview Kosciusko Hospital.

The health network said Thursday that work is underway on a 4-level, 88,000-square-foot addition on the building’s west side that will double the facility’s size and turn it into a full-service hospital.

The expansion plans were announced in January 2020. The project has since grown to provide more comprehensive services – including inpatient care, surgery and specialty clinics – to better serve area patients, Parkview said. A satellite clinic for the Parkview Cancer Institute is planned.

Parkview Kosciusko Hospital

“During the pandemic, we took the opportunity to re-evaluate how we care for Warsaw and the surrounding communities,” said Scott Gabriel, president, Parkview Whitley Hospital and Parkview Warsaw. “Parkview Kosciusko Hospital will offer a full range of services that reflect the needs of our area residents and their desire for more services available closer to home. We’re excited to expand Parkview’s offering and improve access to high-quality care.”

Parkview Kosciusko Hospital should be complete by summer 2023. The expansion is expected to create an additional 125 jobs.