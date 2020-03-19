Parkview, Anthem extend contract 90 days; sides cite coronavirus outbreak as motivator

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Parkview Health and Anthem of Indiana have reached an agreement to extend coverage, a deal that could keep hundreds of patients from shopping for a new health care provider.

It was last month when Parkview announced that Anthem of Indiana had chosen to terminate its contract. The contract between Anthem of Indiana and Parkview Health was set to end on April 29.

In the announcement, Parkview said it was “deeply disappointed” with Anthem’s move, but added it was working to reach a solution. Anthem said in its own statement that it, too, was working with Parkview on a contract.

The sides have done that, though for three months. The deal extends coverage to July 28.

Officials told WANE 15 the agreement was reached in response to the evolving situation with COVID-19.