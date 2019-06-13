Parks board approves Franke Park overhaul plan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Franke Park is poised for an update.

The Fort Wayne Parks Board has approved a Master Plan that calls for major improvements to the popular park, “so that the community may continue to enjoy Franke Park for the next 100 years.”

With the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo and the Foellinger Theatre in its boundaries, Franke Park is one of Fort Wayne’s most visited parks, and one of its largest. Even with that success, the park suffers from “a number of challenges,” the master plan detailed. Among them: difficult parking and traffic flow and a staggered trail system. The master plan said ecological improvements need to be made to the park’s wooded areas along with Shoaff Lake and Spy Run Creek, as well.

The remedy those issues, the master plan calls for:

an improved traffic circulation system

additional and more-functional parking for the Foellinger Theatre and the children’s zoo

more than 5 miles of pedestrian paths that connect the park to adjoining neighborhoods

amenities for cyclists like showers, shelters and maintenance facilities

improved landscaping

upgraded park entrances

two new playgrounds

new shelters, a boat house, a Day Camp building and a Community/Nature Center

ecological improvements to Shoaff Lake and Spy Run Creek

It’s not yet clear when construction might begin. Rob Hines, spokesperson for city parks, said specific timelines will come later.

It’s also unclear what the plan might cost the city.