Parks and Recreation Youth Center meal service temporarily suspended

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department announced Thursday that it will be temporarily suspending its Kids Cafe meal service program starting next week.

This decision was made due to low participation rates and staffing levels at Parks and Recreation youth centers.

The Kids Café is a program offered at the four Park Department youth program sites: Cooper Center, Jennings Center, McMillen Community Center and Weisser Center in partnership with Community Harvest Food Bank.

The program offers nutritious, free meals for school-age youth in combination with Parks programming in the areas of education, recreation, and socialization, the press release said.

“Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation looks forward to reopening the program as soon as possible and will continue to gather data and monitor feedback to determine the appropriate time to do that,” the press release said.

The last day of service will be Friday with meals available for pick-up from 5 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. at Cooper, Jennings and Weisser centers, and 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. at McMillen Park Community Center.

For more information visit FortWayneParks.org.