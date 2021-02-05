Parking lot at Superior St and Harrison St closes Monday for construction

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne announced that the parking lot on the northeast corner of Superior Street and Harrison Street will be closed beginning Monday as crews prepare for construction of The Riverfront at Promenade Park.

The six-story, mixed-use building will include more than 200 apartments, seven town homes and a 900-space parking garage, the city said. There will be approximately 30,000 square feet of office space and nearly 15,000 square feet of retail space. The cost of the project is projected to be $88.7 million.

Barrett & Stokely, an Indianapolis-based company, plans to begin construction soon, the city said. The garage is expected to be completed in early 2022 and the apartments and commercial space in early 2023. A groundbreaking ceremony will be scheduled in the near future.

For more information about parking options click here.