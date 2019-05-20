Parked Jeep catches fire, damages 2 other vehicles

One Jeep was destroyed and two other vehicles were damaged when the Jeep burst into flames early Monday morning.

Fire crews responded to an apartment complex at 6939 Huguenard Road around 12:15 a.m. That’s just south of Cook Road.

When firefighters arrived, they found a late 1990’s or early 2000’s Jeep Wrangler soft top engulfed in flames in the parking lot of the apartment complex. The fire had also spread to at least one of the vehicles parked next to it.

Crews used a fire hose to extinguish the vehicles and prevented the flames from spreading further.

Fire officials were investigating what might have caused the fire, but could not confirm anything to WANE 15 at the scene.

Nobody was hurt in the fire and the building the vehicles were parked near did not sustain any damage.