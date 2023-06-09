Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation announces a new mobile recreation unit called Park & Play will bring free fun to neighborhood parks beginning on Monday, June 12 and continue through July 28.

Park & Play staff will bring fun and games for youth ages 5 and up. Morning and afternoon sessions will include a selection of sports, games, arts and crafts, fitness, nature and outdoor educational activities.

Superintendent of Recreation Patti Davis remarks “Park & Play is a blast from the past!” She continues “When I began with Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation, the Funmobile was a very popular program. We’re working to build Park & Play into a strong program that will supplement summer activities for youth in neighborhood parks.”

Park & Play is planned rain or shine unless severe weather occurs.

The schedule in June includes the following times and locations:

9:00-11:30 a.m. 12:30-3:00 p.m.
Psi Ote Park Wenonah Lane, Indian Village NeighborhoodMondaysWaynedale Park 2900 Koons St. and Elzey St.
Klug Park Leroy Ave. and Charlotte Ave.TuesdaysJehl Park Kendawa Dr. off of White Eagle Dr.
Gren Park Trinity Blvd. off of Cambridge Blvd.WednesdaysLakeside Park 1401 Lake Ave.  
Packard Park Fairfield Ave. and Packard Ave.ThursdaysIvan Lebamoff Reservoir Park 2300 Clinton St.
Pop-up location See FortWayneParks Facebook page for detailsFridaysPop-up location See FortWayneParks Facebook page for details