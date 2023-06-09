Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation announces a new mobile recreation unit called Park & Play will bring free fun to neighborhood parks beginning on Monday, June 12 and continue through July 28.
Park & Play staff will bring fun and games for youth ages 5 and up. Morning and afternoon sessions will include a selection of sports, games, arts and crafts, fitness, nature and outdoor educational activities.
Superintendent of Recreation Patti Davis remarks “Park & Play is a blast from the past!” She continues “When I began with Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation, the Funmobile was a very popular program. We’re working to build Park & Play into a strong program that will supplement summer activities for youth in neighborhood parks.”
Park & Play is planned rain or shine unless severe weather occurs.
The schedule in June includes the following times and locations:
|9:00-11:30 a.m.
|12:30-3:00 p.m.
|Psi Ote Park Wenonah Lane, Indian Village Neighborhood
|Mondays
|Waynedale Park 2900 Koons St. and Elzey St.
|Klug Park Leroy Ave. and Charlotte Ave.
|Tuesdays
|Jehl Park Kendawa Dr. off of White Eagle Dr.
|Gren Park Trinity Blvd. off of Cambridge Blvd.
|Wednesdays
|Lakeside Park 1401 Lake Ave.
|Packard Park Fairfield Ave. and Packard Ave.
|Thursdays
|Ivan Lebamoff Reservoir Park 2300 Clinton St.
|Pop-up location See FortWayneParks Facebook page for details
|Fridays
|Pop-up location See FortWayneParks Facebook page for details