Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation announces a new mobile recreation unit called Park & Play will bring free fun to neighborhood parks beginning on Monday, June 12 and continue through July 28.

Park & Play staff will bring fun and games for youth ages 5 and up. Morning and afternoon sessions will include a selection of sports, games, arts and crafts, fitness, nature and outdoor educational activities.

Superintendent of Recreation Patti Davis remarks “Park & Play is a blast from the past!” She continues “When I began with Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation, the Funmobile was a very popular program. We’re working to build Park & Play into a strong program that will supplement summer activities for youth in neighborhood parks.”

Park & Play is planned rain or shine unless severe weather occurs.

The schedule in June includes the following times and locations: