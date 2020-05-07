Park leaders prepare for reopening facilities, hosting events

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Signs of COVID’s impact may still be seen at events and festivals held at Fort Wayne parks this summer. Reminders to practice social distancing are one of several steps Parks and Recreation leaders have planned to take in the process of reopening park facilities.

According to Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel, the department is following Governor Eric Holcomb’s on Track plan.

“The department is establishing a simple guide for our customers to explain the process,” McDaniel told WANE 15. “For example: playgrounds, pavilions with capacity smaller than 100, and most restrooms will be opening in Stage 3 on May 26, as the plan stands now.”

That plan includes twice-a-day cleanings for park restrooms and pavilion cleanings happening before each reservation.

Large festivals and events with more than 100 people have been allowed to resume July 4. The parks director expects hosts to follow guidelines put in place by the governor’s office, CDC and Allen County Department of Health. Additional signage has been planned to be posted reminding park visitors to practice social distancing.

“We continue to encourage social distancing throughout our parks and trails,” McDaniel added. “However, we do not have the resources to monitor and enforce social distancing in the parks. We can only ask that all citizens pay attention to their surroundings and social distance themselves from others who are not in their household.”

According to McDaniel, parks staff will be in contact with partner businesses, like Trubble Riverside at Promenade Park, to ensure the facilities are safe when they reopen.