Park Center to buy Lafayette Medical Center building

The Lafayette Medical Center building at 2700 Lafayette St. in Fort Wayne is shown. (Google Maps)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Park Center has agreed to buy the Lafayette Medical Center building on Lafayette Street.

Park Center, which is an affiliate of Parkview Health, said Thursday it will use the building at 2700 Lafayette St., at the intersection with East Pontiac Street, to expand its existing services and create “greater access to mental and physical health care.”

Park Center had leased space in the building since August 2018.

“In partnership with Parkview Health and our community partners, we are excited to see the medical center grow from primary care to comprehensive physical and mental health services,” said Clyde Nix, president and CEO of Park Center. “By combining and expanding our efforts, we can remove barriers to care and better serve the community.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, and a closing date has not been set, but a purchase agreement has been signed.

Lafayette Foot and Ankle and Indiana University Fort Wayne both operate clinics in the building. They will be remain in place.