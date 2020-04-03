Parents react as COVID-19 shuts schools down for spring semester

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana students and their parents are processing news that the rest of this school year will be spent at home. Some of those parents said that much of what they are feeling is sympathy for their senior students.

It was announced on Thursday that Hoosier kindergarten through twelfth-grade students will not be returning to their schools for the rest of the spring semester. While that means the rest of the school year will be pretty similar to what families have been experiencing these last couple of weeks, it is still a hard truth to swallow for senior students and their parents.

“Seeing my whole senior year just slip out of my fingers, like out of my grasp, is just insane to me,” said Mason DeHoff, a senior from Norwell.

DeHoff said he and his friends figured they would not be going back to school for their last semester, but that does not make it any easier for them.

“One of my friends really summed it up pretty well,” said DeHoff. “He said, 13 years of schooling and we don’t even get to say goodbye.”

The situation is difficult for Mason’s mother as well, who said its heartbreaking to know that her son is missing out.

“My only son, my only child, and he won’t be able to experience some of the things that are really important with graduation and saying goodbye to your friends your senior year before you start a new life,” said Candas DeHoff.

Lori Black has known that she will not see her son graduate from Mississippi State College this spring because of COVID-19.

“A lot of emotions with that because, you know, he’s four years and it’s a big accomplishment.”

She said she is feeling even more emotions now that the rest of her daughter’s senior year at Northrop High School has been effectively canceled, especially as they face the uncertainty of whether or not they will be able to see her walk across the stage or throw her a graduation party. Black said her daughter had taken the news hard, and as her mother she wants to hold out hope that they can still salvage some of those moments that are being missed.

“It’s just unbelievably sad. I still want to do that stuff, you know, order her cakes and the tent and everything because if we wait until the last minute all that stuff is going to be gone. I’ve got to give her something to look forward to.”