Parents find new normal with kids home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s been less than a week since Governor Eric Holcomb mandated schools be closed until May. Some kids in the area were home before that announcement.

Nurse and mom Kristen Council is making adjustments to her life with 5 kids home, all Fort Wayne Community Schools students, without e-learning.

Kristen says as soon as she found out about the kids being home, she made a plan. She created a schedule to keep them engaged and busy.

Kristen says there are good and bad days, but the kids have kept themselves entertained. With she and her husband working, she’s counted on friends and family to help out.

“I realized this halfway through, I got real overwhelmed and reached out to a core group of people, and let them know I was kind of drowning. So, find your people, they actually have provided meals for my kids this week during the week. Cause, I can’t go and pick up lunch for them because, I mean FWCS has that but I’m at work. So, that wasn’t an option for me. So, I’ve had people drop lunch off. So, reach out to the people you know, even in the lock down, that is caring for others and is an essential activity,” says Kristen.

Even with a schedule, Kristen says to be sure to add flexibility. She stated creative play can lead to learning, too.

Mom of a blended family of six, Autumn Holley, is also making adjustments to life. She says her biggest challenge is the schedule changes.

Her job closed, so she’s been at home with 2 of her kids, while help manage the 4 different schools the kids attend.

Autumn says beyond school the kids have been painting rocks, and taking puppy, Payley, on walks.

“It’s kind of hard for them to understand like why we’re not going out to stores or restaurants, or I think that’s driving them a little bit crazy. I think they’re tired of my cooking. I’m tired of cooking. They’ve had to do more dishes than normal. But I think that they’re all old enough that they understand the sacrifices are for a good reason,” says Autumn.

Autumn says not having “normal days off” have been a challenge. She also worries over her kids being sick.

If you are a parent and are feeling overwhelmed, Stop Child Abuse and Neglect, or SCAN, has resources available. Click here to learn more.