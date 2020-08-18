Paralympian receives national award

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An area paralympian has received a national award that will help to continue to pursue his dream.

USA Men’s Goalball Resident Athlete Tyler Merren received the 2020 Holman Prize that includes at $25,000 grant.

Merren was one of three recipients selected from over 100 international applicants.

He plans to use the prize money to continue developing his brand revision training by introducing a new app. It will be an audio-based fitness mobile app to help other visually impaired athletes.