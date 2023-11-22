FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The newest restaurant on The Landing is dishing out pizza with a side of nostalgia.

While Papi’s Pizza held a soft opening a few weeks ago, a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday marked the grand opening.

A release from Papi’s Pizza described the concept behind the restaurant:

Inspired by those dreadfully delightful Chuck-e-Cheese birthday parties from the 90s, the vision behind this project was to bring a fast-paced, pizza by the slice (& more) nostalgia-inducing environment to such a historically known part of the city. Papi’s Pizza, Te Gustò Hospitality

Papi’s Pizza restaurant on The Landing celebrates grand opening with ribbon-cutting

Inside Papi’s Pizza

Inside Papi’s Pizza

Papi’s Pizza on The Landing

The owner of Papi’s- also the owner of Mercado next door- appeared at the Nov. 14 city council meeting to get a riverfront liquor license. Councilmembers voted 7-2 in favor of the license, and the owner said he expects Papi’s Pizza to be serving liquor by the end of the year.

Get a taste of the new restaurant from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday. The restaurant is closed on Sundays.