Pandemic still places nonprofit events in limbo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the push for more people to be vaccinated, the light at the end of the tunnel to return to a relatively normal time might be near. It’s something area nonprofits are keeping an eye on in the meantime.

“The hardest part of this year was definitely the uncertainty,” said Alexandra Sauer, Community Relations and Events Manager for Positive Resource Connection.

The uncertainty left the PRC to write “to be determined” on its mailers for upcoming events.

“We did the TBD because we just want people to know like, “I know we don’t know what’s going on in the future, but this is is still going to happen.”

The PRC’s two main fundraisers are its AIDS Walk and dinner dance. Both events can raise up to $100,000; however, the nonprofit doesn’t rely on these funds in order to operate. It does have another concern, though.

“What are our supporters going to do? Are we going to lose not just money, but are we going to lose that momentum? Are we going to lose that tradition?”

Planning is already underway for the PRC’s annual events. Not knowing if the AIDS walk with be at Parkview Field or held virtually could potentially cause logistical issues.

“That’s the beginning of summer and we usually have to compete with the TinCaps schedule and other holidays.”

At this point, Sauer says PRC is anticipating both events to be virtual in someway, but there is hope for in-person events.

Fellow nonprofit, the Embassy Theatre, hosts different events. That includes events being held by other nonprofits. It says it’s starting to feel the squeeze on availability for events.

“We’re seeing stuff stack up, especially during the very busy times of the year going into the fall and winter. We have a lot of stuff that’s just set to kind of just happen. We just have to press go,” said Carly Myers, Chief Marketing Officer at the Embassy Theatre.

Like the PRC’s uncertainty, Myers said she’s also hearing from other organizations on whether to hold an in-person or virtual event.

“We are very open to serving this community right now in the way it needs to be served. So, we encourage dialogue with anybody that is thinking “I can’t do it at this small space, because we can’t do it,” to come talk with us. Because we have a lot of creative solutions right now.”

Both PRC and the Embassy Theatre said whatever happens, they will continue to follow health department recommendations for safety.