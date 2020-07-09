Pandemic results in record number of Fort Wayne Trails users

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, a record number of Fort Wayne residents used the 120-mile trail network during this year’s second quarter of April, May and June, according to the City of Fort Wayne Public Works Division.

In those three months, 249,392 users headed to the trails, many to seek relief from coronavirus stay-at-home orders. The previous record was in the third quarter of 2017 with 193,105 users.

“As people were home during the pandemic, they were looking for safe things to do, and many of them took to our trails,” said Dawn Ritchie, Greenways and Trails Manager for the City of Fort Wayne. “It appears that they liked what they found.”

Ritchie said in addition to more walkers on the trails, a part of the increase was bicyclists as stores that sell bikes have struggled to keep them in stock.

According to data from 14 infrared trail counters that track usage, April saw the highest number of trail users ever at 87,569. May received the second-highest trail count ever at 86,085 and June had the third-highest trail count ever at 75,708.

“I’m encouraged to see that residents and visitors are utilizing our trails,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “We’re committed to continuing to provide quality of life amenities that make our community and region healthier, stronger, and more connected.”

All trail users are encouraged to follow the safety guidelines:

Stay on the trails and do not enter private property or yards

Stop for cross traffic

Pick up after your pet

Do not litter

Bikers keep to the right and pass on the left and use a bell or call out before passing

If bikers have to stop, pull just off the trail

For more information about the Fort Wayne trails look here.