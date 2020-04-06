Pandemic not expected to slow INDOT road construction season

A map from the INDOT website tracks what projects are being worked on in Allen County.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Several large road construction projects around northeast Indiana are expected to stay on schedule, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The road work has been determined as essential in Governor Eric Holcomb’s executive Stay-at-Home order.

Construction is expected to start in mid-April on a handful of projects surrounding Fort Wayne, and should continue into fall. Those projects include:

Reconstruction of I-69 in Grant County

Resurfacing U.S. 24 near the Allen County/Whitley County line

Modification of I-469 interchange at Rose Ave. in Allen County

Resurfacing of U.S. 31 near Peru

“INDOT has made some adjustments to how perform work in the field to practice social distancing and all administrative tasks that can be performed remotely are being done in that manner,” Scott Manning from INDOT told WANE 15. “We have also urged all contractors to follow CDC and ISDH guidance.”

The INDOT website features an interactive map showing what projects are being worked on around the state: https://entapps.indot.in.gov/dotmaps/nlri/