Pandemic doesn’t slow county construction boom, investments top $1 billion for fourth year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Work on big commercial projects and new residential subdivisions continued through 2020, crossing a major milestone for the fourth straight year. Construction projects that started in Allen County equaled more than $1 billion.

The impressive investment stat has been tracked by the filing of commercial and residential permits. While down a bit compared to 2019, Allen County commissioners celebrated the feat being made during a global pandemic.

According to the Allen County Building Department, the value of permits filed from January 1 to December 3 totaled $1.237 billion. The number is broken down by the values of commercial permits, which amounted to $669 million, while residential permit values totaled $568.4 million.

Online services and virtual technology allowed construction companies to continue applying for permits and the building department to continue completing inspections and other required tasks throughout the year.

“If you go across the state, some of my peers in other jurisdictions don’t have the technology available to them,” Building Commissioner John Caywood told WANE 15. “They aren’t supported in that way. They were shut down for 30 days or more, which meant that jobs did not progress. Families were not able to move into homes because they were waiting on inspections and other things. Being proactive is what let Allen County post the numbers that we have in the hottest market.”

At a press conference Monday, the building commissioner and county commissioners pointed out several projects that added to the investment. They include the building of Lutheran Downtown Hospital, two Amazon buildings near Fort Wayne International Airport and expansion to Parkview Regional Medical Center and Northrop High School. They also gave credit to residential developers who continue building in a hot market.

“With all the struggles of 2020, what continues to amaze me is how Allen County continues to grow on both the commercial and residential sides,” Harrison Heller of Heller Homes said. “The growth downtown has brought a lot of excitement to Fort Wayne across a lot of different generations. I think that’s what’s keeping people and bringing people to Fort Wayne.”

Caywood said he expected 2021 to be a big year in terms of investment as well. He noted permits should be applied to Electric Works, riverfront development and the expansion of Homestead High School.