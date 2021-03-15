Pandemic could have lasting impact on Indiana jails

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A study conducted by Indiana University found that changes made by Indiana jails throughout the pandemic could have long-term effects on their operations.

“I think it’s taught us a lot, you know. Better cleaning procedures, better screenings, things like that,” said Sean Martin, the Whitley County jail commander.

The 19 county jails included in the study were Whitley, La Porte, St. Joseph, Starke, Pulaski, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Montgomery, Boone, Hamilton, Putnam, Clay, Hendricks, Hancock, Knox, Jackson, Washington, Dearborn, and Perry.

The study said several sheriff’s offices described operational changes they hope could become permanent in their facilities, such as enhanced cleaning procedures. Although Martin said all of the cleaning equipment did cause the jail to have to spend more money.

“We screen everybody that comes in the building, [ask] COVID questions, [take] temperatures. If anybody’s had contact or anything like that we would segregate them right from the bat.” said Martin. “It’s been pretty effective because we have only had one inmate case this entire time. So we’ve kept it at bay.”

According to the study, virtual programming and video court appearances were among other operations that sheriff’s offices would like to see continue in the future.

The study found that jail populations in Indiana fell 32 percent during the first part of the pandemic, compared to 27 percent nationally. These rates ranged from a 4% drop in Washington County to 62% in Hamilton County.

During COVID’s first peak in April 2020, Whitley County saw a 59% reduction it its jail population. It has normalized since.

“When there was a biggest concern with the nursing homes, things like that we did have some at risk people that were released,” said Martin. “We were very picky on who we released, and we kept everybody that was a risk to the community. It was just low level offenses, people their for for minor charges that were at risk that we released early.”

The COVID vaccine has not be offered to inmates yet, however, the Whitley County Jail has been in talks with health departments.

“It does spread so quickly in an environment that’s kind of like a nursing home environment, that everybody lives so close that it can cause a big problem for sure. We were fortunate here and we were on top of it and kept it kept it out of the facility but we would definitely take a look at that [getting inmates vaccinated].”

To read Indiana University’s full study, click here.