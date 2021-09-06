Pandemic changes but can’t stop the Van Wert County Fair

VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) — Families spent part of their Labor Day weekend out at the Van Wert County Fair.

Fair Manager Michael Poling said the main attraction to the 165th fair is that it exists in the first place.

“The main attraction is we’re having a fair versus last year,” said Poling. “The senior fair side of it, we didn’t get to have because of COVID.”

From kids’ activities like a petting zoo, illusionist, and a walking dinosaur to a classic care show and fair food and carnival rides galore, much was just like any other fair. However, the fair’s signature thoroughbred horse races had to be canceled, but the fair plan to replace it with harness racing.

“A lot of ups and downs just like a lot of other county fairs have over the years but we’re growing and we’re expanding our events and our programming,” Poling said. “We’re just trying to find different unique activities and events that we can bring into the community and make it affordable to bring your family out and just enjoy a great time out here in the great outdoors.”

A post on Facebook said they hope to bring the races back to the fair next year.

Poling said the fair board is doing its best to make it a fun and safe experience for fairgoers despite the pandemic.

“We understand that everybody has different emotions and issues about whether or not they want to come out with COVID still being around and we respect that,” said Poling. “We understand that because we’d much rather have you be safe and happy and comfortable than you come out here and be uncomfortable and think that there’s a risk, and we’d really love to see it come back in 2022.”

The last day for the fair is Monday. Harness racing is set for noon with a demolition derby scheduled for 6:30 p.m.