Pandemic causes couples to turn back the wedding clocks to times of smaller, cost-effective events

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Planning a wedding can be complicated and expensive, but toss in a pandemic and it can really get full-blown overwhelming. However, expects tell WANE 15 that weddings do not have to be an expensive affair.

A survey by wedding website The Knot found the average cost of a wedding in Indiana to be around $22,000. That can be a lot to swing in a normal year, and it’s not much easier with many families still feeling some financial strain from the pandemic. However, wedding planning nonprofit From This Day Forward says the idea that weddings have to be a big expensive affair is a myth.

“Some of our clients come in with these expectations of they need to have this big 30,000-million dollar wedding because that’s what they’ve seen on TV,” said Executive Director Heather Krempel of From This Day Forward. “They just don’t know that there are other alternatives.”

From This Day Forward is a volunteer-driven nonprofit that assists people who are looking to celebrate life events on limited budgets and time crunches. Krempel urges their couples to shop around for quotes and to look for venues and vendors willing to work within their financial limits.

Some businesses, like Four Seasons DIY Florist, help couples save money by rolling up their sleeves and doing their work themselves. While they are a full-service florist, the DIY Florist has the options for wedding parties to come to the business and arrange their own floral needs for their wedding. Owner Connie Seitz said this allows couples to save 30 to 40% on their flower bill.

“Because they’re bringing in the labor, if we divide them into groups and we have a group of women they’re going to make the boutonnieres we’re going to show them how to do that,” said owner Connie Seitz. “They’re going to make them instead of paying a designer or one of us to make 15-20, boutonnieres we’re going to make a couple and the rest of them are going to make them.”

According to Seitz, the experience is a positive one for brides because not only do they get to see what the arrangements look like before the big day, but it can also become a bonding experience for the people participating.

“It’s a lot of fun when they bring in snacks, pizza, whatever, and then they get to see it before it just shows up, which I think is very important,” Seitz said. “So it’s a lot of fun, and they do save some money.”

Event planners Matthew and Amanda Maples, owners of Southern Bell’s Weddings and Events, said couples can also cut costs by forgoing some of the extras that vendors offer.

“Don’t necessarily be afraid to find ways to work things in your budget, but be financially cautious,” said Matthew Maples. “We had all these exciting extras tied on with our DJ do we necessarily need all the extra lighting and all the extras that we had with our DJ? Do we need all the photo booths? Do we need a videographer?”

Couples also save money by keeping decor at a minimum and leaning into the look of their venues.

“They’re making their decor and kind of keeping it simple and minimalistic to cut that cost down and using their venue surroundings,” said Amanda Maples. “If you’re getting married at like Lakeside or something, you have that garden background you don’t need a whole lot.”

Krempel said couples can also save money by shopping around and by getting advice from people in the area going through the same process.

“There’s some great Facebook groups like the Wedding Connection, there’s a lot of Fort Wayne wedding groups that can give you some advice, help direct you towards vendors, or give you some reviews or references,” Krempel said.

People also turn to the groups to buy used decor at a discount. Then after the wedding, they can turn around and resell the items to recoup some of their money back.

“We had [a] full bedroom that just had a lot of stuff and it’s just like, we got to get rid of it,” said Erica Billingsley.

Billingsley and her husband, Joey, were originally set to get married in the spring of 2020 but had to push their wedding back to August because of the coronavirus pandemic. The couple was able to save some money on their wedding after the pandemic shrunk their guest list, but Billingsley decided to try and sell some of their leftover wedding items on Facebook on the advice of a coworker.

“I didn’t think initially that I get a big response but I mean I post one thing and then I’m getting like 10-15 people putting in offers,” Billingsley said. “That was kind of cool I helped us recoup some of the costs from the wedding.”

Billingsley said she wished she knew of the Facebook groups when she was planning her wedding, but she was able to cut back costs by buying online and making some items herself.

“I did a lot of DIY Pinterest,” Billingsley said. “I purchased a lot of artificial flowers. One time I was getting my nails done and I saw a really nice chandelier and they’re like, hey, Amazon and that’s really where we got a lot of our stuff from.”

Southern Bell’s believe that the simpler, toned-down approach to weddings that have become the norm during the pandemic could be the way of the future when it comes to the wedding industry.

“From 2019 to 2020, it was a night and day difference,” said Matthew Maples. “In 2019, everything was really kind of moving along pretty at a steady motion. It seemed like everything was on the uptick and everything was kind of going towards a drive of a from a percentage standpoint, everything was moving to where it was looking like 2020 that was probably going to be at least a 5% rise in the amount of weddings that were going to happen.”

However, when 2020 rolled around and the pandemic hit many vendors lost money as weddings were canceled or scaled back. According to Matthew Maples, some vendors were forced to shut down their business because of that financial impact. He adds he does not see the situation getting worse for vendors, but that they expect to see a shift in weddings that mirrors the way weddings were decades ago.

“That’s ultimately what happened we went from back in the ’50s and ’60s to where the average wedding probably had somewhere in the range of 25 to 40 people, and then as each decade passed, by the time we work to 2010, to 2020, the average amount of guests or attendees at a wedding were upside of 250 to 300 people,” said Matthew Maples.

He said couples will likely continue to plan cheaper weddings in order to spend the money on other areas of their lives.

“They’re realizing that, you know, why waste all of this money on these large extravagant weddings and go into debt when we could take this money that we would put into having this large, large extravagant wedding, and we could put it towards something greater like a down payment on a house, going on an amazing honeymoon, buying a new car, or paying off student loans,” said Matthew Maples.

“A lot of our younger couples we’ve talked to, they don’t want to go start their lives in debt,” added Amanda Maples. “I think the budget is where the biggest thing is gonna be you’re gonna see it going from these large extravagant things to more intimate minimalistic keeping things to what’s important to them on their day.”