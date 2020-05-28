Pandemic affecting fireworks supply

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fireworks season has started and local retailers are stocked, however there are increasing supply concerns as Independence Day gets closer.

Gary Graham has been in the fireworks business for over twenty years, and is currently the owner of Pyromaniac Fireworks, located near the corner of Getz Rd. and Jefferson Blvd in Fort Wayne.

Graham says that his store is fully stocked, with a good amount of surplus available. However, given his experience, he fears that small fireworks shops will lack supply due to the pandemic.

“A lot of the things are coming in later than anticipated, so that’s really going to put a hurting on the fireworks industry in terms of the pop-up stores. I think a lot of the pop-up stores could have a hard time finding top selling items from the previous years, because there is going to be less of them in there and the supply and demand curve is definitely going to be on the wrong side this year,” said Graham.

Graham says that the pandemic has delayed incoming shipments, because containers are being held at ports, as a result of worker shortages and new safety regulations.

Across town, on the north-side of Fort Wayne is Phantom Fireworks. Store manager, Laurie Beaverson, says that she’s already experienced delays in shipments, but is hopeful that the showroom will be ready to go soon.

“My trucks start coming in mid-April and I do back to back, several trucks at once. Well, today I just got my first truck,” said Beaverson.

As far as the store themselves, both locations have masks and hand sanitizer available for customers. There are several signs posted at both shops, providing reminders to customers to social distance and follow other CDC guidelines.

The City of Fort Wayne is currently planning to go ahead with it’s annual fireworks display on the 4th of July.

