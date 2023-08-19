FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police Athletic League (PAL) is hosting a family festival on August 27 to bring family fun to participants of the community and cultivate relationships with the emergency service and police force.

The event will be an opportunity for PAL to raise funds for its upcoming season, to allow participants of the league to play at no cost. The event will feature a carnival-style set up of games and a dunk tank, while also featuring a silent auction and Nelson’s chicken fundraiser.

The event will be hosted on August 27 at the Allen County Fair Grounds from 1 pm to 5 pm. For more information head visit Fort Wayne’s website or PAL’s Facebook page.