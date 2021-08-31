Pair of SACS buses collide in Homestead parking lot; no injuries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two Southwest Allen County Schools buses collided as they were pulling out of the Homestead High School parking lot Tuesday.

SACS Transportation Director Steve Lake said buses 8 and 1 were involved in a “minor accident” around 2:40 p.m. The buses sustained minimal damage and no injuries were reported.

The buses returned to the district’s Transportation Garage, Lake said.

Students on board were transferred to other buses to continue afternoon routes. The district said students could arrive home 20-30 minutes late.