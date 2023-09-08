FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Blue Jacket celebrates its 7 annual Second Chances Art Exhibit where graduates of the Career Academy can share their stories of trials, tribulations, and triumphs with the community.
To participate in the exhibit artists go through a local selection process where they are paired with Blue Jacket graduates to depict those stories. Various mediums are available for use from acrylic paints to photography to sculpting.
The works are showcased and available for purchase on the night of the event or after, with options to also purchase prints of the pieces which range from $20 to $60.
The seventh annual Second Chances Art Exhibit will highlight the following local artists:
- Jared Applegate
- Mindy Bermes
- Derek Decker
- Paul Demaree
- Sayaka Ganz
- Angela Hudson
- Jordan Kurzen
- Valerie McBride
- Matt Plett
- Jaliyah Rice
- Theresa Stephens
- Jeremy Stroup
- Rachel Von Stroup
- Deb Washler
The exhibit will take place September 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the art gallery on Blue Jacket’s campus at 2826 Calhoun St, Fort Wayne.
To learn more about the event and purchase tickets head to Blue Jacket Inc.’s website.