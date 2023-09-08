FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Blue Jacket celebrates its 7 annual Second Chances Art Exhibit where graduates of the Career Academy can share their stories of trials, tribulations, and triumphs with the community.

To participate in the exhibit artists go through a local selection process where they are paired with Blue Jacket graduates to depict those stories. Various mediums are available for use from acrylic paints to photography to sculpting.

The works are showcased and available for purchase on the night of the event or after, with options to also purchase prints of the pieces which range from $20 to $60.

Art Exhibit for the 2023 Second Chances Art Exhibit event.

The seventh annual Second Chances Art Exhibit will highlight the following local artists:

Jared Applegate

Mindy Bermes

Derek Decker

Paul Demaree

Sayaka Ganz

Angela Hudson

Jordan Kurzen

Valerie McBride

Matt Plett

Jaliyah Rice

Theresa Stephens

Jeremy Stroup

Rachel Von Stroup

Deb Washler

The exhibit will take place September 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the art gallery on Blue Jacket’s campus at 2826 Calhoun St, Fort Wayne.

To learn more about the event and purchase tickets head to Blue Jacket Inc.’s website.