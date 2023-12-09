FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Painted Tree Boutiques is now open at the Jefferson Pointe shopping mall in Fort Wayne, WANE 15 learned on Saturday.

The business, which touts itself as a “big way to shop small,” has multiple vendors under one roof. It occupies the building that used to be the home of Bed Bath and Beyond.

Painted Tree Boutiques sign at Jefferson Pointe in Fort Wayne.

A sign at the store indicates that an official grand opening will take place on Saturday, January 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The grand opening is advertised to include desserts, live music, champagne, and unbeatable shopping.