FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Painted Tree Boutiques is now open at the Jefferson Pointe shopping mall in Fort Wayne, WANE 15 learned on Saturday.
The business, which touts itself as a “big way to shop small,” has multiple vendors under one roof. It occupies the building that used to be the home of Bed Bath and Beyond.
A sign at the store indicates that an official grand opening will take place on Saturday, January 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The grand opening is advertised to include desserts, live music, champagne, and unbeatable shopping.