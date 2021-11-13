Painted rocks highlight World Kindness Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saturday is World Kindness Day, and budding artists painted rocks at the library to spread encouragement in the community.

Literacy for Companionship, an organization that combines a passion for reading with a love of animals, partnered with the Allen County Public Library for the first annual kindness event. Families were invited to the main branch of the library to paint kindness rocks.

The all-ages, family-friendly event lasted from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday morning.

While supplies lasted, kids went home with a Literacy for Companionship Kindness tote bag filled with kindness, a book, and an activity book.

Visit the organization’s website for more information.