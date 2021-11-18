Paintball company moving into former Home Depot on Lake Avenue

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne paintball facility is moving into the former Home Depot on Lake Avenue which has sat empty since 2008.

“When we toured this facility I was really excited because everything really kind of come into play as to where we’re gonna put everything how we’re gonna do it how it’s going to flow,” said Pat Sanderson, Core Outdoor US Inc. distribution manager. “Out of all the buildings that we looked out for the last year, this one really stood out.”

Core Outdoor US Inc. appeared in front of the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals Thursday night to change the zoning to industrial on the Lake Avenue and Coliseum building. The change would only apply to Core Outdoor US Inc., and if the company were to ever leave the building would go back to its original zoning.

In an interview with WANE 15, Sanderson said that the 50 full-time employees would be working Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and there would be no third shift. The building’s main purpose would be used to store and distribute paintballs and other paintball-related products.

“I found it interesting because I used to shop there when Home Depot used to be there, and I was a little upset that it did happen to close,” Sanderson said. “What surprised me the most is that you don’t realize how big a Home Depot really is.”

During the meeting neighbors both for or against the product came forward. Several neighbors were worried about the possible storage of ‘combustible material’ and others worried about the building producing weapons. However, Sanderson says the storage will only be for paintballs.

In the end, the board voted unanimously in favor of the rezoning. Officials say they are hoping to be in the building by the end of the year.