FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Your furry friend can discover their inner artist at Riverfront Fort Wayne’s Paint with Your Pup event.

Head to the Auer Lawn at Promenade Park between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to let your dog paint a work of art.

For $10, each pup gets a canvas, dog-safe paint and sunflower butter to create a masterpiece. There is also a photo booth to take pictures together.

Organizers noted if you plan to register more than one dog, it must be under another name from your household. Owners are also asked to keep dogs leashed and pick up after them.