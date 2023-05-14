FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Do you think your dog is creative at heart? Next weekend is your chance to test out those puppy artistic skills at Promenade Park.

Sarah Umbdenstock with Riverfront Fort Wayne stopped by with her pup, Marvel, to share more about Paint with Your Pup. You can see that in the interview above.

Paint with Your Pup is on Sunday, May 21. It’s from 1-4 p.m. and costs $10 per dog. You can register on the day of the event by paying with a card. Spaces are limited. You can learn more about the event and other events being put on by Riverfront Fort Wayne by clicking here.