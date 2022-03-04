FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After being canceled for the last two years, the Memorial Coliseum will be the venue for the NCAA Division III Men’s Final Four and National Championship game. Manchester University will once again serve as the host school.

The tournament gets underway Friday as 64 teams being their journey for a chance to raise the trophy in Fort Wayne. In celebration of the tournament beginning, ten Fort Wayne structures and facilities will change their exterior lighting to NCAA Blue. The first round of lighting was this morning but they will once again be lit again this evening.

Participating Structures/Facilities include:

Ash Skyline Plaza Garage

Fort Wayne Visitors Center

Lincoln Tower

Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Bridge

Memorial Coliseum Digital Board

Parkview Field Digital Board

Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab

Rousseau Centre

Turnstone Digital Board

Wells Street Bridge

