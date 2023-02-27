FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- This will be the 3rd year the Summit City has hosted the 2023 NCAA DIII Men’s Basketball Championship. 64 teams will have the chance to raise the trophy at the Memorial Coliseum.

Ten infamous Fort Wayne structures changed their exterior color to blue. Those include the Ash Skyline Plaza Garage, Fort Wayne Visitors Center, Lincoln Tower, Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Bridge, Memorial Coliseum Digital Board, Parkview Field Digital Board, Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab, Rousseau Centre, Turnstone Digital Board, and the Wells Street Bridge.

The championship rounds will take place at the Memorial Coliseum on March 16th & 18th. Tickets to the Final Four and National Championship can be found here.