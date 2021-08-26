Paige’s Crossing upgrading driving range

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The double-decker driving range at Paige’s Crossing off of U.S. 30 is getting an upgrade.

The entertainment complex posted on its Facebook page this week that it was upgrading the driving range with Topgolf’s TopTracer technology. There will be 20 driving range bays in total.

According to Topgolf’s website, “Toptracer tracks the flight path of every golf shot and displays it right on your bay’s HD screen. You can now watch your game the same way you watch your favorite pro golfers on TV. “

Crews are currently installing the technology. Paige’s Crossing said it hopes to have it completed and ready for play by next month.