Paige’s Crossing upgrading driving range with Topgolf’s ball-tracking system

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — The double-decker driving range at Whitley County’s Paige’s Crossing is going high tech.

The popular entertainment complex off U.S. 30 on the east side of Columbia City posted on Facebook page this week that it was upgrading its driving range with Topgolf’s TopTracer technology.

TopTracer is a ball tracking system where players can view shot data instantaneously. It offers a variety of game modes and interactive and social experiences.

Crews are installing the technology now, and Paige’s Crossing hopes to have it completed and ready for play by Sept. 7. Paige’s Crossing will have the technology in all 20 of its driving range bays.

A Paige’s Crossing representative said they have not determined a fee structure yet, but it would be available for rent by the hour.