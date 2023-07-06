COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — Paige’s Crossing is a well-known golf and arcade center in Columbia City. Now every Thursday, you have the opportunity to listen to live local music while enjoying all the entertainment center has to offer.

The Concerts at the Crossing series is coming to the golf course every Thursday night until early August. Each week, a different band will be performing, as well as a different theme and different food truck.

They’re also extending the fun with their special Wristband Mania offer. You can enjoy three hours of gameplay for only $20. That includes go-karts, rock climbing, mini golf, arcade games, and the batting cages.

“We wanted to bring something for the parents to have fun while the kids can run around and enjoy themselves. There’s a lot to do here so we want to make sure everyone can enjoy themselves.” Miranda Kreider, GM of Paige’s Crossing

Music will be performed by the Deebee’s this Thursday, with food provided by Polski BBQ. The theme is Princess Night, with a special appearance by princess Belle.

For more information on what Paige’s Crossing has to offer, as well as a full summer schedule of the concert series, you can visit the Facebook page.