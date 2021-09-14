Paige’s Crossing opens Topgolf Toptracer driving range

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The double-decker driving range at Paige’s Crossing is opening its new Topgolf equipment to the public Tuesday afternoon.

Toptracer range allows golfers of all levels and ages to play games, track their shots and play virtual golf at a number of top golf courses.

“On the top level, there are two camera that have been tuned into the base, so they track the shot coming out… it gives them all the stats for their speed, distance, flight carry – all sorts of information they can gain from that,” said Miranda Krider, general manager for Paige’s Crossing.

According to Paige’s Crossing’s website, pricing is:

Jumbo Bucket (85 Golf Balls): $10

Medium Bucket (50 Golf Balls): $8

Club Rental: $2

The technology has been installed in 20 of the 24 driving range bays at Paige’s Crossing.

For more information things to do at the entertainment complex, visit the Paige’s Crossing website.