Paige’s Crossing announces opening day for Topgolf Toptracer driving range

(The Fun Center at Paige’s Crossing via Facebook)

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — The double-decker driving range at Whitley County’s Paige’s Crossing is expected to open its new Topgolf equipment later this month.

In a post on Facebook, the entertainment center said it is expected to be open to the public on Sept. 15.

Crews are currently testing out the ball tracking system that allows players to view shot data instantaneously. It offers a variety of game modes as well as interactive and social experiences.

A Paige’s Crossing representative said they have not determined a fee structure yet, but it would be available for rent by the hour.

