FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Oxford Street was closed Thursday morning due to flooding after a vehicle hit a fire hydrant.

Several drivers reported seeing high waters around 3:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Oxford Street, between Meyer and Wayne Trace.

One car got stuck and had to be towed out.

Emergency crews at the scene said the flooding was due to a water main break nearby. Later Thursday morning, though, a city official said there was no water main break, but rather a vehicle hit a fire hydrant and drove off.

Oxford Street was expected to be close through early afternoon.