Overnight work will require lane restrictions on Coliseum Blvd. near pedestrian bridge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Monday that lane restrictions will be implemented this wee on S.R. 930 in Fort Wayne for work on the Parker Cole Crossing pedestrian bridge.

On Monday, April 19 there will be intermittent restrictions in the eastbound and westbound lanes from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. while crews access lighting circuits underneath the bridge. If necessary, work will also occur overnight on Tuesday, April 20. Police officers will be on scene to help with traffic control.

On Monday, April 26 there will be restrictions in the outside westbound lane under the bridge to restore the concrete curb line and work with equipment and materials. This restriction could be in place for up to two weeks.

INDOT reminds motorists to slow down, use extra caution and travel distraction-free in and around all work zones.

All work is weather dependent and schedules are subject to change.